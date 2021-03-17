Bridge briefing, ferry-dock talk, more for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Olympic Mountains at sunrise Tuesday, photographed by Michael Burke)

In the hours ahead;

TONY’S MARKET OPENS: As noted here last night, the seasonal produce stand at 35th/Barton is now open, 9 am-7 pm.

BRIDGE BRIEFING: The City Council’s Transportation and Utilities Committee meets at 9:30 am, with a West Seattle Bridge briefing on the agenda, as previewed here. Watch via Seattle Channel.

FERRY-DOCK MEETING: Washington State Ferries‘ first of two meetings about the Fauntleroy terminal overhaul starts at 11 am, as previewed here (pre-registration required for viewing/participating).

GATEWOOD AUCTION CONTINUES: Until Friday night’s livestreamed event, you can bid around the clock in the Gatewood Elementary PTA’s fundraising auction; here’s how.

(Crescent moon Tuesday, photographed by Danny McMillin)

