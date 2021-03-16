BIZNOTE: Tony’s Market opening for the 2021 season

Thanks to Arlene for the tip! Tony’s Market, the produce stand under the big red/green/white tent at 35th/Barton, is opening for the season. We went by late this afternoon and found out they were wrapping up a “soft open” day but planning to open for full hours tomorrow and beyond: 9 am to 7 pm.

Tony’s – named for its founder, proprietor Joey Genzale‘s dad, gone a decade now – is usually open through the spring and summer, on into Halloween pumpkin season, then closes for a while before switching to Christmas trees, and then a winter break before spring produce season.