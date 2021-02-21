WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Wind, waves, and a ‘wave cloud’

Thanks to Troy Sterk for the video from Lincoln Park earlier today. It’s been windy all day and the forecast says that’s going to continue through Tuesday, with gusts to 35 mph tonight and tomorrow, to 30 mph on Tuesday. Another sight of interest as the weather changes:

As fast winds aloft interact with the terrain of Vancouver Island and the Olympic Peninsula today, they created a lengthy wave cloud. #wawx pic.twitter.com/mMlw79W0vC — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 22, 2021

Perhaps this cloud, in a photo texted to us around sunset: