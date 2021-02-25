West Seattle Transportation Coalition and much more for your Thursday

(Photo by Machel Spence)

Busiest day this week! Here’s what’s happening:

FOOD FUNDRAISER: 10:30 am-10 pm, get takeout or delivery directly from (not via third party) MOD Pizza at 4755 Fauntleroy Way SW and mention Alki Cooperative Preschool – or use code GR176595A – and the nonprofit school will get a share of the proceeds.

SOUND TRANSIT BOARD SEES SCENARIOS: 1:30 to 4 pm, the Sound Transit Board‘s monthly meeting includes its first look at possible “realignment scenarios” – which could include delaying projects including West Seattle light rail. The agenda includes information on how to watch/listen/comment.

CRYSTAL-BOWL MEDITATION AT THE BEACH: The Woo-Woos have been visiting Lowman Beach Park (7017 Beach Drive SW) for outdoor crystal-bowl meditation in support of clean water worldwide. You’re invited to join them again 2:30 pm-3 pm today.

GOVERNOR’S BRIEFING: At 3:30 pm, you can watch Gov. Inslee‘s latest pandemic briefing/media Q&A by going here.

DEMONSTRATION: From the announcement of this regular twice-weekly event:

Black Lives Matter sign-waving Thursday, Feb. 25, 4 to 6 pm, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden Come build awareness that will help tear down the systems that have oppressed Black lives for over 400 years on this continent. Hold signs, meet neighbors, and stand for racial justice. Scott at PR Cohousing, endorsed by Hate-Free Delridge. Signs available.

SPECIAL SCHOOL BOARD MEETING: 4 pm, with reopening info on the agenda, which includes information on how to watch/listen.

UNDERSTANDING MEDICARE: 6:30 pm, independent broker Patrice Lewis (WSB sponsor) answers your questions. Our calendar listing includes how to RSVP to get the viewing link.

BRIDGES & GONDOLAS AT WSTC:6:30 pm, this month’s West Seattle Transportation Coalition agenda includes SDOT on city bridges, WSDOT on the 1st Avenue South Bridge, and West Seattle SkyLink on the gondola concept. Viewing/listening/participation info is in our calendar listing.

Anything we’re missiing? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!