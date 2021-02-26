West Seattle, Washington

26 Friday

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 2 stolen vehicles – silver 4Runner, gray Ram with trailer

February 26, 2021 10:34 am
10:34 AM: Above, that’s Lauren‘s 2010 4Runner, stolen around 1:30-2 am in the Roxhill area. Beefy and lifted. Plate 194ZRE. Call 911 if you see it. (Same goes for the added vehicle below:)

ADDED 11:47 AM: Another stolen-vehicle report just in via email:

Wesley says this pickup was stolen “from Admiral District on Wednesday night. 2017 Ram 1500 w/ Karavan Utility 5×12 trailer. Truck has full-width, black “EVO” pad on tailgate for carrying bikes. 2″ lift, knobby Cooper A/T tires. Truck plate is C80179U – trailer plate is 5235QJ.”

2 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 2 stolen vehicles - silver 4Runner, gray Ram with trailer"

  • Joe February 26, 2021 (10:40 am)
    I have a similar vehicle. I curious, do you know how it was stolen?

  • WSB February 26, 2021 (11:53 am)
    Added another stolen vehicle just reported to us via email.

