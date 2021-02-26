WEATHER, ROAD WORK, TRANSIT: Friday watch

6:07 AM: Good morning. Windy forecast again today. Showers likely too.

(Thursday photo at Alki by Don Brubeck)

ROAD WORK: Delridge project – here’s where this week’s work is happening. … Sylvan Way will have lane closures next Monday-Tuesday … New dates for the upcoming 1st Avenue South Bridge work …

TRANSIT: Metro is on its regular routes. … The Water Taxi is on its regular schedule … Cathlamet has rejoined Kittitas on the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth ferry route after repairs were finished faster than expected.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES: 340th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here’s how things are looking on other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: Seventh week for automated enforcement cameras, while restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily. Here’s a bridge view:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden – with a new left-turn signal for northbound HP Way, turning to westbound Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

The 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

To check for bridges’ marine-traffic openings, see the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.