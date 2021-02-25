ANOTHER TRAFFIC ALERT: Sylvan Way lane closures

(January photo sent by Sam)

Just in from Seattle Public Utilities, a traffic alert for the start of next week:

A contractor for Seattle Public Utilities will begin asphalt paving on Sylvan Way SW on Monday, March 1. SPU completed a drainage improvement project on Sylvan Way SW last month and is now permanently restoring the roadway. This paving work had been scheduled for February 15 but was rescheduled due to winter weather.

Work hours are anticipated to be 9 am to 4 pm. On Monday, March 1, one lane near 6950 Sylvan Way SW will be closed. Two-way traffic will be maintained by flaggers. All travel lanes will be open outside of working hours. The following day, on Tuesday, March 2, crews will complete paving within the road’s bike lane near 7194 Sylvan Way SW. Two-way traffic will be maintained via a lane shift into the middle turn lane. Vehicles should use caution near the work area.

Asphalt paving work is weather-dependent, and schedule is subject to change.