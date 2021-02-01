TERMINAL 5: Pile-driving alert

(Northwest Seaport Alliance photo of earlier pile-driving)

The next round of pile-driving is ahead for the Terminal 5 project, according to this alert we received from the Port of Seattle this morning:

Contractors will conduct pile driving at Terminal 5 in West Seattle beginning February 8, 2021. Pile driving will continue through March and possibly into April. The activity will include both vibratory and impact hammer pile driving. The vibratory method is relatively quiet and will likely be audible only to businesses and residences close to the terminal. Impact hammer driving will be more audible, and the sound will travel greater distances than the vibratory driving. The schedule calls for three or four days of vibratory driving, followed by three or four days of impact driving.

Under the City of Seattle’s Noise Ordinance, pile driving may take place between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays, and between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekends and legal holidays.