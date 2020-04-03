TERMINAL 5: New round of pile-driving

(Port of Seattle photo from February, before in-water work ended for the season)

The extended in-water pile driving for the Terminal 5 modernization project is over, but now it’s time for a different round of pile driving. The announcement is from the Port of Seattle:

As the Port of Seattle and The Northwest Seaport Alliance Terminal 5 project continues, we expect impact pile driving of steel piles on the uplands of Terminal 5 as early as today, April 3, and will continue intermittently into mid- or late May.

Pile driving is restricted to the following days and times:

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays;

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays;

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays and legal holidays for vibratory pile driving only;

No impact pile driving is allowed on Sundays or federal holidays (there will be no pile driving on Saturdays outside the fish window [Aug. 15 to Feb. 15]).

We also want to communicate some of the health and safety measures undertaken at the terminal due to COVID19. The contractor has notified us that these steps are being taken to maintain workplace safety:

-All workers are receiving health screening by a private contractor each morning before beginning work.

-Workers are driving to the job-site in their personal vehicles and have been asked not to carpool there.

-They also are encouraged to take breaks in their own cars rather than the break room.

-Extra cleaning protocols have been established for break rooms, sani-cans and construction equipment.

-Social distancing is monitored and enforced.

-Signage about best health practices has been placed throughout the terminal.

-If folks have any comments, questions, or concerns, please contact us through any of these channels:

Terminal 5 community phone line: 206-787-6886.

Email: Terminal5_Outreach@portseattle.org