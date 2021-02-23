Memorial on Friday for Jill S. Knapp, 1955-2021

The family of Jill S. Knapp will gather for her memorial this Friday, and are sharing this remembrance with the community:

Jill Suzanne (Saeger) Knapp passed away at the age of 65 on January 28, 2021.

Jill was born on April 13, 1955, in West Seattle to Beverly (Allen) and John Saeger back when the West Seattle Hospital was located in the West Seattle Junction. She was raised not far from where she was born, in the 37th and Dakota neighborhood and later up on 42nd and Dawson. She attended Jefferson Elementary, Madison Junior High, and West Seattle High School, graduating with the class of 1973. She had a passion for art and had fond memories of art class with Mr. Marta.

Jill’s first marriage was at the house on 42nd St and resulted in her oldest daughter, Jessica Mousset, in 1977. Jill then met and married Tony Knapp, who she commonly referred to as “her Tony,” in 1987, and together they had her youngest daughter, Julia Knapp.

Jill worked in the medical field beginning in her early 20s, starting at Virginia Mason hospital and then at Dr’s Springer and Ford’s office in West Seattle.

They moved to Port Orchard in 1988, but Jill continued her commute by ferry to work in West Seattle until her youngest was born in June of 1989. She then went to work for the Doctor’s Clinic in Bremerton and Silverdale for 27 years. She never completely left her roots in West Seattle and continued frequent visits with family and lifelong friends.

She was a loving, devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, grandmother, and friend. She loved every holiday, especially Halloween. She loved giving gifts; the most special and cherished were the ones she made by hand. She loved lunch dates, family gatherings, and her art. She loved every living creature, but mostly her cats. Her cats were just like her children to her. Every friend and loved one has gifts, cards, and art made by her. She always showed her love in everything she did and put others first no matter what. She was truly an angel on earth, and she will be missed my many. Her mystical, magical love will live on in our hearts always.

She was preceded in death by both her parents – most recently her mother, Beverly, who she cared for in her elderly years. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Jeanne, who passed away in 2001. She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Tony Knapp; two daughters, Jessica (David) Cook of Port Orchard and Julia (Alex) Rosen of Bremerton; Her brother Robert (Casey) Saeger of Las Vegas; Six grandchildren (and the lights of her life) – Shayne, Haley, Matthew, David, Quinn, and Dean; three nieces, Nichole (Darron) Forsell of West Seattle, Marina and Danica Saeger of Las Vegas, and her great-niece and great-nephews, Alyssa, Trevor, and Brandon Forsell.

Due to regulations regarding COVID, a small family service is planned for Friday, February 26, 2021 at Forest Lawn Cemetery in West Seattle. A link to the live stream of her service can be found on Forest Lawn’s website on the morning of her service.