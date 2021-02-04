From bowling to boats, what’s up for your West Seattle Thursday

(Wednesday morning photo by Chris Frankovich)

Lots going on today/tonight:

PANDEMIC BRIEFING: The state Health Department‘s weekly briefing is at 10:30 am; you can watch here.

WEST SEATTLE BOWL REOPENS: 3 pm today, as previewed here. (39th/Oregon)

LIVE ONLINE SHOPPING EVENT: 4-9 pm, join Junction businesses online for live Valentine’s shopping! Go here to be part of it.

BACK TO SCHOOL: Seattle Public Schools will stream an online briefing/Q&A session about returning to in-person learning at 5:15 pm; our preview has information on how to watch.

(Wednesday sunset, photographed by Rosalie Miller)

TONIGHT’S SUNSET: 5:15 pm.

ONLINE TOURS/OPEN HOUSES FOR LOCAL SCHOOLS: 5:30 pm kindergarten tour for Roxhill Elementary, 5:30 pm middle-school tour for Pathfinder K-8, 5:30 pm tour for Lafayette Elementary, 7 pm open house for Denny International Middle School – find all those links here.

NORTH HIGHLINE UNINCORPORATED AREA COUNCIL: The community council for White Center and vicinity meets online at 7 pm. Agenda items include an update from the White Center Food Bank – which serves part of West Seattle – as it looks ahead to a move. Here’s how to watch/participate.

Anything we’re missing? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!