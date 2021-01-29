REOPENING: West Seattle Bowl’s plan

(Photo courtesy West Seattle Bowl)

Advancing to Phase 2 in the state’s “Healthy Washington: Roadmap to Recovery” plan means some businesses can reopen for limited capacity after two months of total closure. Among them, West Seattle Bowl. They’re planning to reopen the 39th SW/SW Oregon bowling center next Thursday (February 4th), 3 pm-9 pm, with the same hours on Friday (February 5th), then noon-8 pm on Saturday, February 6th, but they’ll be closed on Super Bowl Sunday, After that, says WS Bowl’s Jeff Swanson, “We will resume similar hours to what we were doing in September-November.” (Here’s our story from September.) The WS Bowl website should be updated soon with new info.