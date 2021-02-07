District 1 Community Network checks in and looks ahead

What’s up around our area? The District 1 Community Network met this past week to talk about it.

Updates from various community-group and agency reps are at the heart of this West Seattle/South Park coalition’s monthly meetings, as well as discussion of current issues

From the Department of Neighborhoods, Ed Pottharst had these reminders:

*Highland Park Home Zone survey open until February 15th

*West Marginal Way open house set for February 18th, mailers going out

*Neighborhood Matching Fund applications opening – online workshops to help would-be applicants are set for 10 am February 20th and March 4th and 7 pm March 17th

From VIEWS (Visualizing Increased Engagement in West Seattle), Pete Spalding said the organization will have an online version of Delridge Day again this year instead of in-person – that’ll be on August 14th.

From the West Seattle Junction Association, Lora Radford talked about the March 20th recycling event.

On behalf of Save The Stone Cottage, Deb Barker noted the “rock concert” and trivia online event next Friday (February 12th).

High Point community builder Ella McRae said Little Free Libraries are being installed with the help of Page Ahead, and they’re looking for donated jigsaw puzzles, 500 pieces or more. If you have any you can donate, contact her at ella.mcrae@seattlehousing.org or 206-519-7416. Community events for Black History Month are also in the works.

From the Fauntleroy Community Association, Bruce Butterfield reported that the organization is compiling data from its every-other-year community survey, and engaging with Washington State Ferries as they plan the Fauntleroy dock replacement. Tuesday brings meetings relevant to both – the fCA’s monthly board meeting is at 7 pm online, and the first of two regional community meetings with WSF is at 11 am.

From the Seattle Emergency Communication Hubs, Cindi Barker said the hubs are talking about how to try to help with the current COVID vaccination frustration, including vulnerable groups like people experiencing homelessness and seniors who are having difficulty navigating what currently passes for an appointment system. She also advised the group that D1CN’s COVID-19 subcommittee had disbanded due to both a loss of participants and a lack of response from the mayor’s office – 4 letters, no replies.

Jim Guenther noted the Port of Seattle‘s announcement of pile-driving and mentioned that a guest from the Port will be at next month’s D1CN meeting.

DISCUSSION TOPICS: Randy Wiger from South Park wanted to know what people thought about candidate forums for the 2021 elections. While some pointed out that local groups that usually present forums – the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce and WSJA, for two – were likely to do so again, Wiger expressed concern that those would be focused on specific issues rather than D1-wide.

Another topic – should D1CN have more guest speakers? When they do, it was observed, they need to do more than just make presentations about whatever they’re up to – they need to talk about what they can do for West Seattle and South Park, how they can be of benefit to the area.

D1CN itself, as is the case for most community organizations, would like more participation. They’ll circle around with groups that used to regularly participate and invite them to come back.

The District 1 Community Network meets the first Wednesday of most months, 7 pm, online.