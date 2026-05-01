‘Little Shop of Horrors’ at Chief Sealth, First Fridays at HPIC, more for your West Seattle Friday!

(Thursday photo by Bob Burns)

Here’s what’s happening today/tonight – mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you can always peek days/weeks ahead):

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER Spring is garden time! See what’s new at the center, open today, 10 am-3 pm at north end of South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus (6000 16th SW).

STAY ‘N’ PLAY … weekly indoor playtime for preschool-age kids, 10-11:30 am at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd).

NO STORY TIME TODAY … canceled @ Delridge Library again this week.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: Visit the home of West Seattle’s history, noon-4 pm. (61st SW and SW Stevens)

ENGLISH CONVERSATION CIRCLE: For adult English-language learners, 12:30 pm-2 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

MAY DAY DEMONSTRATION: You’re invited to join Old Tyme Adults for Democracy at Admiral/California, 3-3:30 pm.

TASTING ROOM AND WINE BAR: Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) is open 5-9 pm Fridays. Stop in to sip, or buy a bottle.

‘LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS’ AT CSIHS: Student production’s opening night at Chief Sealth International High School (2600 SW Thistle), 7 pm.

HIGH-SCHOOL SPORTS: No local games/matches on the schedule today/tonight.

FIRST FRIDAYS AT HPIC: 5:30-8:30 pm, so much fun at this community gathering on the Highland Park Improvement Club corner, details in our calendar listing. (12th/Holden)

COFFEEHOUSE OPEN MIC: 6 pm, open mic night at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

BASEMENT LISTENING PARTY: 7 pm, hear and buy the new recording at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), one week early. Free, all ages.

BINGO AT ADMIRAL PUB: 7 pm, classic bingo. (2306 California SW)

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Live music with Swinson, The Rolling Thunder, Will Rainier & the Pines. Doors at 7, music at 8. $10 cover. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

‘WALDEN’ AT ARTSWEST: 7:30 pm, last weekend for ArtsWest‘s “speculative fiction” play. (4711 California SW)

SPINNING: Revelry Room is open tonight (4547 California SW), spinning tonight with DJ Tony H, 9 pm.

‘MAKE IT LOUD’ SKATING WITH MUSIC: Tonight, skate to music with Girls N’ Roses (Guns N’ Roses Tribute), Bloody Sabbath (Black Sabbath Tribute), 9 pm at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW). 21+. $20 cover/$5 skates.

NEW CLOSING TIME: As we’ve been reporting, “summer” hours for Alki and Don Armeni start tonight, with a 10:30 pm closing time. Beach-fire season does not start until May 22, though.

If you have something to showcase on our event lists or ongoing calendar, please email what/when/where/etc. info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!