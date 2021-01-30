FINALE: Rock out during 4th event in series presented by Save The Stone Cottage

(Photo by Stewart L.)

As preparations continue to move the Stone Cottage off its to-be-redeveloped site at 1123 Harbor SW, the volunteer preservationists working to save it have one more event ahead – here’s their update:

In a race to beat the wrecking ball, throughout January 2021 the “Save The Stone Cottage” committee has put on a series of educational, entertaining, and inspiring events called “Finding the Story Stones,” to raise awareness about our fundraising drive.

Finding each of the “Story Stones” has been unlocking elements of the unusual stories surrounding the Stone Cottage, Eva Falk, and the early history of Seattle and Alki. The final of these four fun activities will be held on February 12, capping off the series of fun events.

Finding Story Stone #4: “Karaoke Rock Concert”

February 12, 2021 at 7 pm

The Karaoke Rock Concert is the last of the four “Finding The Story Stones” events produced by The “Save the Stone Cottage” Committee, and is a musical-themed, family-friendly event. Originally scheduled for the end of January to coincide with the moving of the Stone Cottage, this event is being held in February as the Stone Cottage is in its final stages of preparation for the move, which is expected to be in mid-February.

The “Karaoke Rock Concert’ will include music, music trivia and will feature some special guest appearances. This interactive event will allow viewers and participants to join in the fun and compete for prizes! The ‘winner’ of the fourth and final Story Stone will unlock the “Story of the Duwamish.”

Event date and time: Friday, February 12, 2021; 7 pm

Location: Online Zoom viewing event; participants will submit their guesses and answers on Twitter.

Details: Anyone can join, view and participate.

So far three of the four “Story Stones” have been claimed. In early January, Tanya Johnson guessed the number of stones on the front façade of the Stone Cottage within 274 stones of the actual number, unlocking the first Story Stone. Then, Keefe Leung solved a series of six rhyming clues that led him to discover the second Story Stone hidden in the bow of the Sasha Eli, an aluminum “dory,” or boat, ‘frozen in time’ at the Whale Tail playground adjacent to Alki Elementary. And, finally, last weekend Beata Stensager completed “Walking in Eva’s Shoes,” having trekked all the way from the Alki Lighthouse to the Stone Cottage and visiting the five interpretive stops along the way. Beata was able to answer all five questions correctly to win the third Story Stone and a gift certificate to a local restaurant.