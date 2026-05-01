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WEST SEATTLE COYOTES: Sighting southeast of The Junction

May 1, 2026 11:29 am
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 |   Coyotes | West Seattle news

The report was emailed overnight by Wendell, from 41st/Dawson:

I usually take our dog out around 11:30 and midnight, and have been in this routine for about 5-1/2 years.

Tonight was the first time I’ve seen a coyote in this part of the neighborhood. A very large adult coyote heading up the Dawson hill at a good jogging clip, heading west toward California Ave. It seemed like it was on a task, and thankfully didn’t even give us any mind.

Now our reminder – we have published coyote reports for 15+ years in the spirit of awareness, not alarm, and you can learn about coexisting with them via wildlife experts’ advice.

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