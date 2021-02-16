CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: New information in reverse-RV hit-and-run case

(Monday photo sent by Chuck)

A court hearing this afternoon yielded more information in the case against 47-year-old Brent D. Comer, arrested Monday and accused of hitting a pedestrian and three other vehicles while trying to escape police in a motorhome going downhill in reverse (here’s our original coverage). WSB policy is generally not to identify suspects before charges are filed; Comer is also being held on a warrant in a case in which he is charged, so we are publishing his name now. More on that shortly. A judge found probable cause today to hold Comer in this new case, but he did not appear in court, so bail will be addressed at a hearing tomorrow.

The probable-cause documents say an SPD sergeant was trying to pull over Comer after noticing that the RV’s registration had expired three years ago. At the time, the RV was westbound on West Marginal Way, heading toward Delridge. The sergeant had lights on and activated siren bursts, but the motorhome ran the light and headed southbound on Delridge, then westbound on Andover, before going into reverse, hitting a car, a pickup truck, and a tanker truck before coming to a stop. Police say Comer then bailed out of the motorhome and ran, but was caught nearby. They say they saw suspected black-tar heroin and needles in the RV, and that Comer later claimed he was headed to visit his girlfriend in Pigeon Point; before he was arrested, he approached a resident on Delridge and asked for a ride to her house. Probable-cause documents list his address as in Kirkland. That’s the same address on documents from charges filed against him in another case, involving an alleged assault on a former girlfriend in Redmond. Those charges are for assault and auto theft, saying he punched his ex-girlfriend in the face and stole her car in December 2018. The charging documents in that case note, “Since 2004, 5 different court venues have imposed 8 orders under 5 unique case numbers protecting 3 other women and 1 child from the defendant.” The warrant in that case is for failing to appear at a hearing. Back to the Monday incident in West Seattle – the injured pedestrian is expected to survive, according to an update just shared at the West Seattle Crime Prevention Council meeting that’s under way right now.