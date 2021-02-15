UPDATE: 1 to hospital after motorhome driver goes backward downhill at Delridge/Andover

2:51 PM: Few details yet but avoid Delridge/Andover – multiple injuries are reported after a collision, at Delridge/Andover and also on Andover west and uphill. We’re on our way to find out more.

3:18 PM: We’re having difficulty getting close enough to talk with police, between the slush and the emergency vehicles. Nearby resident Mark sent photos of the two scenes – at Delridge/Andover:

And uphill to the west, at 23rd/Andover:

3:28 PM: Just in from our crew, a wider view – note that Andover is taped off, west of Delridge:

Here’s what police told us happened: The motorhome’s driver was heading eastbound up Andover and got stuck. A police officer was trying to help him get unstuck when the driver put the motorhome into reverse and hit both a pedestrian and two vehicles, including the one in the photo. The only person who needed to be taken to the hospital was the pedestrian. No other serious injuries. We will be checking on the pedestrian’s condition