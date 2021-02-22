CORONAVIRUS: Monday 2/22/2021 roundup

School news tops tonight’s pandemic headlines:

SEATTLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS’ START DATE DELAYED: No deal yet between the district and the Seattle Education Association, so the original March 1st restart date for some in-person education is now pushed back at least one week.

GOVERNOR TO VISIT SCHOOL: Gov. Inslee is pushing for more kids to get back into classrooms, and on Tuesday he’ll tour an elementary school in Spokane “to see how a return to class under COVID-19 restrictions is working for students and educators.”

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here are the key points of the daily summary from Seattle-King County Public Health:

*81.277 people have tested positive, 102 more than yesterday’s total

*1,345 people have died, unchanged since Friday

*5,082 people have been hospitalized, 10 more than yesterday’s total

*892,520 people have been tested, 4,179 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, those totals were 80,303/1,321/5,001/877,501.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 111.7 million cases, 2,474,000+ deaths – and the U.S. has passed half a million. See the other stats – nation by nation – here.

VACCINATION SITUATION: No new local opportunities announced today/tonight; we checked the lookup sites, nothing open there either.

NEED FOOD? This week’s nearest Food Lifeline distribution is 2-5 pm Friday (February 26th) at 815 S. 96th.

