CORONAVIRUS: Monday 2/15/2021 roundup

We conclude tonight with the latest pandemic info:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here are the key points of the daily summary from Seattle-King County Public Health:

*80,303 people have tested positive, 159 more than yesterday’s total

*1,321 people have died, unchanged from yesterday’s total

*5,001 people have been hospitalized, 4 more than yesterday’s total

*877,501 people have been tested, 208 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, those totals were 78,863/1,299/4,909/862,969.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 106.4 million cases, 2,324,000+ deaths. See the other stats – nation by nation – here.

MAYOR’S PROMISE: Mayor Jenny Durkan delivered a startlingly short State of the City address tonight – 6 1/2 minutes – focused on the pandemic and recovering from it, declaring that “we are writing the final chapters of this generational challenge.”

GOVERNOR’S BRIEFING TOMORROW: 2:30 pm Tuesday; the live stream will be here.

BACK TO SCHOOLS? Here’s how the Seattle Public Schools family survey turned out.

NEED FOOD? This week’s nearest Food Lifeline distribution is 2-5 pm Friday (February 19th) at 815 S. 96th.

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!