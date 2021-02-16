BIZNOTE: Just Poké finally close to opening in West Seattle

Three years have passed since we reported that Just Poké was planning to open in West Seattle – as soon as the locally based restaurant chain found a spot. A WSB reader recently observed that Just Poké’s website listed a “coming soon” Jefferson Square address. That address, however, is supposed to be future home to another business. So we inquired with Just Poké. Co-founder Norman says they’re finalizing a location that’s actually across the street – the former Wallflower Custom Framing space at 4735 42nd SW. No projected opening date yet; as shown here, Just Poké is looking to double in size, opening another dozen or so locations this year. Here’s what they serve.
West Seattle, Washington
17 Wednesday
| 3 COMMENTS