BIZNOTE: Just Poké finally close to opening in West Seattle

February 16, 2021 2:40 pm
Three years have passed since we reported that Just Poké was planning to open in West Seattle – as soon as the locally based restaurant chain found a spot. A WSB reader recently observed that Just Poké’s website listed a “coming soon” Jefferson Square address. That address, however, is supposed to be future home to another business. So we inquired with Just Poké. Co-founder Norman says they’re finalizing a location that’s actually across the street – the former Wallflower Custom Framing space at 4735 42nd SW. No projected opening date yet; as shown here, Just Poké is looking to double in size, opening another dozen or so locations this year. Here’s what they serve.

3 Replies to "BIZNOTE: Just Poké finally close to opening in West Seattle"

  • John February 16, 2021 (2:45 pm)
    Reply

    YES! Very excited to see some Poke options on the Island!                                        

  • ACG February 16, 2021 (3:21 pm)
    Reply

    Yes!!!!!!!!!  Getting to SODO Poke is so inconvenient now with the bridge closed. This is awesome.  FWIW Ohana Kitchen in Burien has a nice little poke bowl. Not a ton of selections, but still yummy and closer than the poke place at Southcenter.  

    • David February 16, 2021 (3:51 pm)
      Reply

      I love the Kalbi Ribs Plate at Ohana Kitchen.

