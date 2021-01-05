BIZNOTES: 4 West Seattle updates

A variety of West Seattle business notes …

LIQUOR STORE CHANGING LOCATION, NAME: Back in November, Capco Beverages in The Junction announced plans to close. But there’s been a change in plan – manager Dolly Amend tells WSB the store’s been sold and will move. She says the new space is nearby – the former Subway and Junction Fitness spaces in lower Jefferson Square (4712-4714 42nd SW; photo above). The new name, she says, will be Northwest Liquor and Wine (same name as a Capitol Hill store, to which we’ve sent an inquiry). Until Capco’s closure in its current location (“by January 30”), everything is on sale, 20 percent off. P.S. As noted in November, the store’s current space is being taken over by Swedish, which has not responded to our repeated requests for information, but is shown on publicly filed construction plans as the new tenant.

PLEA FOR PUPS: It’s a tough time for small businesses of all types. One of West Seattle’s dog-care businesses poured his heart out to customers, and flagged us at the suggestion of one of them. Jeffrey Henderson of Good Dog, forced by redevelopment to move last year from south Morgan Junction to South Delridge, says they’re seeing about 25 dogs per day but need 40, or they’re facing closure. The move and the pandemic were a one-two punch, Henderson writes, explaining that they’re not looking for donations, just dogs. You can read his post here.

REOPENING: After a couple readers asked about MOD Pizza being closed at Westwood Village for at least a week, we checked with the company, which tells us the restaurant will reopen this Friday.

POP-UP: Silverdale’s KettleFish plans a “gourmet seafood meal kit” pop-up at West 5 (the West Seattle Junction establishment co-founded by KettleFish’s Dave Montoure). You can order a Cioppino or Bouillabaisse meal kit online for pickup at West 5 (4539 California SW) this Friday or Saturday. Both are described as featuring “wild caught Alaskan cod and a bounty of seafood: locally harvested Manila clams, Penn Cove mussels, Chilean rock crab, and shrimp.” You can order the pop-up kits online via the West 5 pickup menu.