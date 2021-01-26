What’s happening on your West Seattle Tuesday

(Kevin the squirrel, photographed by Machel Spence)

REALFINE COFFEE’S EXPANSION OPENING DAY: As we reported last week, it’s the first day for Realfine Coffee‘s new West Seattle expansion location at 35th and Kenyon, until 3 pm.

SPORTS PHYSICAL CLINIC: Second of five days for a clinic at Denny International Middle School at which any Seattle Public Schools student planning to play sports can get the required physical exam. More details here.

PUBLIC SAFETY COMMITTEE: 9:30 am meeting of the City Council committee chaired by West Seattle/South Park Councilmember Lisa Herbold. The agenda includes briefings on the Seattle Community Safety Initiative and a proposed Seattle Police budget cut, as well as information on viewing/commenting.

SUSTAINABILITY & RENTERS’ RIGHTS COMMITTEE: 2 pm City Council committee meeting, with the agenda including discussions of potentially extending the eviction moratorium until “at least the end of the year,” and giving renters facing eviction the right to legal counsel.

CLASS FOR HEALTH-CARE PROFESSIONALS: 3 pm online, presented by Brookdale-Admiral Heights, “a real-life examination of the difference between caregiving and care partnering” – open to the general public too. Registration info and other details are in our calendar listing.

DEMONSTRATE FOR RACIAL JUSTICE: Organizer Scott‘s weekly announcement:

Black Lives Matter sign waving Tuesday, January 26, 4 to 6 pm, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden Thursday, January 28, 4 to 6 pm, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden Come show support for BLM and ending systemic racism. Hold signs, meet neighbors, and stand for racial justice. Scott at PR Cohousing, endorsed by Hate-Free Delridge. Signs available.

