SPORTS: Clinic next week for Seattle Public Schools student athletes

Students planning to play sports for Seattle Public Schools when they resume this year need to be ready, so this clinic is being offered next week in West Seattle. Here’s the announcement:

The Denny Wellness Center, located inside of Denny International Middle School, is hosting a Sports Physical Clinic.

WHEN: January 25th- 29th, 8:00 – 4:30 pm

WHERE: Denny Wellness Center located inside of Denny International Middle School [2601 SW Kenyon]

WHO: Any Seattle Public School student who is interested in playing sports and has not yet had a physical or whose physical has expired.

COST: We do not charge fees or copays, though we may bill your insurance. There is no cost to you. No student will be denied services due to inability to pay.

STEP 1: Register by scanning the QR code in the flyer with your phone or call our clinic to request a registration form via email.

STEP 2: Call 206-923-2809 to schedule your appointment!

Students may also be seen at their local school-based clinic. For more Neighborcare Health school-based locations, go here.