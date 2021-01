Thanks to @i8ipod for tweeting that photo from Alki about an hour ago, as high tide topped the seawall on the promenade. We noted back on Friday that today would bring one of the month’s highest tides, 12.6 feet, but as a texter points out with the screengrab below, atmospheric conditions pushed the actual peak even higher, close to 14 feet:

The highest predicted tides of the month are pre-dawn January 13 and 14, in the 6 am hour, at 12.8 feet.