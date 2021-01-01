West Seattle, Washington

Heavy rain, gusty wind, high tides on the way for 2021’s first weekend

January 1, 2021 1:28 pm
(Alki photos by Jerry Simmons)

You might want to get out and check your nearest storm drain while it’s still (semi-)light outside. A lot more rain is on the way, says the National Weather Service, and wind too – up to 3 inches on Saturday night with wind gusting as high as 40 mph out of the south. The ground’s already saturated, leading to an NWS alert about landslide risk, too. And if you’re near the shore – add “king tides” to all this …

Morning high tides are 12.5-12.6 for the next five mornings, at 7:56 am Saturday, 8:31 am Sunday, 9:08 am Monday, 9:46 am Tuesday, and 10:25 am Wednesday. (The tide will be even higher January 13-15, but it’s too soon to know what the weather will be like then; those will be the highest tides until next December.)

  • AB83 January 1, 2021 (1:36 pm)
    What if they got 2012 wrong and it’s actually 2021 when the world ends

  • Mellow Kitty January 1, 2021 (1:38 pm)
    Remember to take extra caution when out and about in weather like this! 

