WEST SEATTLE MONDAY: What’s up today

(Photo by Machel Spence)

Notes for the first post-holiday weekday of the new year:

TEST SITE REOPENS: West Seattle’s public COVID-19 testing site is open again for Monday-Saturday operation. Go here to start the appointment process. (2801 SW Thistle)

YOUTH WRITING COMPETITION BEGINS: Today’s the first day the Southwest Seattle Historical Society will accept entries in its youth writing competition on “Women History Makers of the Duwamish Peninsula.” Background info is here; winners’ essays will be published here on WSB, in addition to other prizes/honors.

CITY COUNCIL RETURNS: Meetings resume today after the holiday break. The 9:30 am agenda is here, 2 pm agenda is here (including info on how to participate in that meeting’s public-comment period). Both will be streamed live via Seattle Channel (cable 21).

SCHOOL MEALS: 11:15 am-1:15 pm, Seattle Public Schools meal sites resume full operation post-winter break.