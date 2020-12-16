Young writer in the family? Southwest Seattle Historical Society contest!

Winter break is almost here. Young writers might consider planning/writing an entry for a new contest that the Southwest Seattle Historical Society is launching. We’re happy to play a small part in it, too. Read on for details in SWSHS’s announcement:

The Southwest Seattle Historical Society is pleased to announce its first history essay contest for students in partnership with Paper Boat Booksellers. The theme of our competition is: WOMEN HISTORY MAKERS OF THE DUWAMISH PENINSULA. We encourage students to write an essay that explores the contributions of a specific woman from the Duwamish Peninsula who has made a historical impact on the community, past or present, famous or not-yet-famous. Tell us how the woman you choose to write about inspires you.

This contest is open to all students. Winners will be selected in each grade category outlined below:

● Grades: 3 – 5 250 words maximum

● Grades: 6 — 8 500 words maximum

● Grades: 9 – 12 750 words maximum

Essays will be judged by a panel of SWSHS staff, volunteers, and community partners based on the following criteria:

● Demonstrated understanding of the woman as a person and the role she has played or is playing in the history of the Duwamish Peninsula

● Effective use of descriptive language.

● Correct punctuation, spelling, and grammar

● For grades 6 and up, appropriate citations in any reference style.

Students should include a cover sheet that outlines: the title of the essay, student’s name, grade level, and an email address or telephone number where the student can be notified of the contest results.

Submissions will open 9:00 am on Monday, January 4, 2021 on our website at www.loghousemuseum.org. We encourage students to make use of the Historical Society’s archives and historians. Email Maggie, the museum Programs and Interpretation Coordinator at writingcontest@loghousemuseum.org.

Winners will receive a special certificate and gift from the Southwest Seattle Historical Society and Paper Boat Booksellers. Winning essays will also be published on the Historical Society’s blog and West Seattle Blog. Winners also will be honored at a special event hosted by the Historical Society and have the opportunity to read their essay at the event!