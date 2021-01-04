WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 4 notes

In West Seattle Crime Watch tonight:

TIRES TAKEN: The photo and report are from Brenda: “New Year’s Eve, someone stole the two passenger-side tires from our car that was parked in front of our house on 46th Ave SW. Ugh 2020, so glad you’re over!!!

SPEAKING OF TIRES: We’re still hearing from people who were victims in the weekend tire-slashing rampage – among them, Barbara, who tells WSB that “two cars in our driveway on Fauntleroy were slashed, as well as two cars of our neighbor to the south, and two cars across the alley to the east. We heard that the total for this last couple of nights was 30 car-tire slashings, not including the six in our immediate area. She had heard a suspect was arrested; we’re still working to confirm that.

(added moments after original publication) ONE MORE TIRE TALE: Mark just emailed tonight to report finding this:

I was out walking our dog earlier this afternoon and came across a nice Schwinn bicycle wheel from a higher end road bike (appeared to have been a carbon frame, or at least a carbon front fork). It was on the ground by the West 206 apartments at California and SW College in North Admiral. I snapped the pic attached and leaned the wheel against the SW College side of the apartment building in between some bushes. It’s really odd – there are still remnants of the carbon fork attached to the hub, and I can’t imagine how it would have ended up like that without some serious force being applied. I was guessing a thief dumped it after somehow breaking it, but honestly no idea.

LETTER CARRIER HARASSED: This happened on December 26th in the 6300 block of 24th SW but just appeared in SPD’s Significant Incident Reports file today. Here’s the SPD summary: