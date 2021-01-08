WEEKEND ROAD WORK: 35th, Delridge

Two notices about road work happening tomorrow (Saturday, January 9th):

35TH SW & SW TRENTON: From SDOT‘s weekly West Seattle Bridge email, this announcement of Saturday work:

This Saturday, Jan. 9, from about 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., crews will be working at the intersection of 35th Ave SW and SW Trenton St to add signal loop detectors. What are signal loop detectors, you ask? They are a traffic detection device that is cut into the road near a signal. Loops are what notify the traffic signal that a vehicle is waiting at the intersection for a green light. So, in this case, after Saturday’s work, when drivers along SW Trenton St pull up to 35th Ave SW, the traffic signal will be able to change such that those drivers can continue on their way a little more quickly.

TWO AREAS OF DELRIDGE: From the weekly Delridge project update:

Weekend roadway paving in Zones B and C on Saturday, January 9

In Zone B, we are planning to pour concrete between Croft Pl SW and SW Myrtle St. Concrete pouring will continue for approximately 1-2 weeks.

In Zone C, we are planning to pour concrete between SW Trenton St and SW Henderson St. Work in this area is expected to be completed next week.