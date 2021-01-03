SPORTS: West Seattle Little League registration now open

Another local Little League has opened registration for spring – this time, it’s West Seattle Little League. Here’s the announcement;

Think Spring 2021 and register today for West Seattle Little League. West Seattle Little League registration for spring 2021 is now open for all youth ages 4-14. We have added two new divisions – an Intermediate 50/70 team for our league 13-years that missed out on their final Majors season, and a Junior team age 14. Visit our website to learn more about each of our divisions of play.

WSLL is committed to making baseball available to ALL players. Scholarship opportunities are available here. Check out westseattlelittleleague.com for more information.