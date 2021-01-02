SPORTS: Southwest Little League registration now open

Will there be sports in spring? Hard to say, but volunteer league organizers have to be ready, and that’s why they’re opening registration. The first announcement we’ve received is from Southwest Little League. You can register online now, or in person next month at two masked/distanced events, noon-2 pm February 6th and 13th, both at the “little log cabin” at Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center (1321 SW 102nd). You can check a prospective player’s division eligibility here. If you have questions, information@southwestlittleleague.org is the league’s email address.
