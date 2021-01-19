SAFETY: Informal intersection intervention

While the city has pursued dozens of projects large and small to deal with traffic trouble resulting from the West Seattle Bridge closure, unofficial “projects” have popped up too. Sometime last weekend, baskets of pedestrian flags appeared on all four corners at 37th SW and SW Thistle (we noticed this because it’s on our walking route). Though we don’t have data, we can say anecdotally that SW Thistle, like some other east-west arterials, has become busier since. Along with the flags, new temporary city-provided yard-style signs were placed along the street – with reminders that intersections are crosswalks, even if they’re not striped. While flag baskets are no longer provided by the city, you can get signs from SDOT – they should be available at Delridge Community Center (4501 Delridge Way SW), but check first, as explained here.