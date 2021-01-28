West Seattle, Washington

29 Friday

44℉

UPDATE: Governor says our area can move to Phase 2 on Monday

January 28, 2021 2:36 pm
|      15 COMMENTS
 |   Coronavirus | West Seattle news

2:36 PM: Just announced by Gov. Inslee as he starts another media briefing: The Puget Sound region in the “Healthy Washington” plan – including King County – will move to Phase 2 starting Monday. He’s changed the rules somewhat, enabling areas to advance by meeting 3 of 4 criteria instead of 4.

He also says the pace of vaccinating people is picking up, but the current bottleneck remains how many doses they can get from the federal government.

2:43 PM: The briefing has moved quickly to Q&A. The first question is about people who’ve had their first dose of vaccine and are having trouble getting an appointment for their second one. State officials who answered say it’s dependent on your provider, and the governor says he’s hoping that trouble will ease with the feds sending more vaccine.

2:59 PM: One of the changes is that they’ll be monitoring metrics and potentially announcing phase-change eligibility every 2 weeks, instead of weekly. But overall, he says a major drop in case numbers is one big reason that several counties including ours can move ahead. … Here are details on the governor’s announcement. … This is a two-phase plan, so, the governor was asked, when will we find out about what’s in Phases 3 and beyond? No word on that yet, Inslee replied. … The briefing ended at 3:11 pm.

3:29 PM: In case you’re wondering “so what’s allowed in Phase 2?” see page 5 of this. Biggest changes are for indoor dining, fitness, bowling alleys, movie theaters – all will be allowed indoor operations at 25 percent capacity.

Share This

15 Replies to "UPDATE: Governor says our area can move to Phase 2 on Monday"

  • Anne January 28, 2021 (2:43 pm)
    Reply

    Just saw an interview with Mayor- she said she would not rule out holding Seattle in Phase 1. WSB- have you heard this?  

    • WSB January 28, 2021 (2:51 pm)
      Reply

      No, I have not.

      • WSB January 28, 2021 (3:20 pm)
        Reply

        I found what you’re referring to. The mayor’s currently in the Sound Transit board meeting; I’m asking her office about clarification on this.

  • Also John January 28, 2021 (2:48 pm)
    Reply

    I like our Governor, but not a fan of this decision.    We’re being asked to double mask and I am.  Science is telling us the new Covid variants are easier to catch.  Science believes the new variants may be 0.1 micron versus 0.25 micron in size.  Meaning the variant more easily passes through a simple non-N95 cloth mask.    Lets not move to the next stage.  Lets continue to not gather.

  • Anna Earl January 28, 2021 (3:00 pm)
    Reply

    If she does it’s just going to push people to go out of the city. More business lost for our local economy. 

  • Emily January 28, 2021 (3:10 pm)
    Reply

    This seems like a really bad idea given the uptick in more contagious variants and the CDC recommending people double mask now even for grocery trips or buy a $200 N95 mask. I know we made a Cascadia covid pact but I don’t want to go down the same hellish road CA is on now.

    • newnative January 28, 2021 (3:26 pm)
      Reply

      Ditto!

    • Ashley January 28, 2021 (3:39 pm)
      Reply

      Agreed. Something just doesn’t seem right. Also the jump from phase 1 to phase 2 is huge in difference  I truly hope we are seeing a downward trend and people continue to follow all safety regulations so we don’t go backwards 

    • Manson January 28, 2021 (3:39 pm)
      Reply

      Seems like a weird move at the moment, i second that. I wonder if i ll live long enough to write a book about this time, All the Wrong Moves; When Brunch Policy Ruled.

  • Tm January 28, 2021 (3:17 pm)
    Reply

    Does anyone know why West Seattle was left out of designated vaccination sites? Even as we are cut off from the rest of the city by a broken down bridge? 

  • Jeremy B January 28, 2021 (3:40 pm)
    Reply

    Yikes. The U.K. variant was just detected here 4 days ago. Case positivity rate is up 4% and we’re ignoring that because we’re only requiring 3 metrics be met now. And 5 out of 6 ICU beds are occupied, so there’s still room for some of you in case you leave both masks off for a little too long at the restaurant.

  • flimflam January 28, 2021 (3:40 pm)
    Reply

    i’m a bit confused as to why the goal posts have been moved all the sudden…he only announced the region/4 category plan a couple of weeks ago, why suddenly change the requirements to 3 out of 4 of the categories when we have yet to reach 4 out of 4 yet? indoor dining when most restaurant workers are nowhere near able to be vaccinated? very confusing.

  • Uhhh January 28, 2021 (3:51 pm)
    Reply

    I saw people at two tables in a restaurant last night at Alki. Did the restaurant open too soon?

    • WSB January 28, 2021 (3:56 pm)
      Reply

      Many restaurants reopened indoor dining a couple weeks ago under the “open air” policy.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.