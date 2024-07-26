Person found dead on Fauntleroy beach

Thanks for the tips. Police are investigating the discovery of a dead person on the beach in Fauntleroy, in a residential area south of the ferry dock. Our photo was taken looking south from the dock; the person’s body was on the beach just to the right of the driftwood at the photo’s right edge. This is the same area where a search was under way early Wednesday morning after a report of someone splashing and calling for help. Despite searches by sea and, later in the day, by air, no one was found at that time. We’re following up with police and will add anything more we find out.