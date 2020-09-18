West Seattle, Washington

19 Saturday

65℉

BIZNOTE: West Seattle Bowl ready to welcome you

September 18, 2020 5:21 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Coronavirus | Fun stuff to do | West Seattle news | WS & Sports

What’s missing in the lanes at West Seattle Bowl? You! lf you heard bowling was only open to league play – WS Bowl actually has a “club” you can join, which allows you to come in and play (2 bowlers maximum per lane). The bowling center explains:

In collaboration with the Governor’s office and Department of Health, the bowling industry in Washington has developed protocols which have allowed us to be open in Phase 2 & 3.

We are allowed to be open for club/league play and practice – see our VIB/Starter Clubs page under the Leagues tab for more details on how you can easily become a Club member.

-Masks must be worn at all times (without exception).
-6′ social distancing must be maintained everywhere in the center.
-The most noticeable change will be a limitation of 2 bowlers per lane maximum, as well as restrictions against movement throughout the center, with no spectators allowed.

Here’s a direct link to the club-signup page. WS Bowl is open 1-10 pm Mondays, 3 pm-10 pm Tuesdays through Thursdays, 2 pm-10 pm Fridays, 9 am-10 pm Saturdays, 9 am-7 pm Sundays.

Share This

1 Reply to "BIZNOTE: West Seattle Bowl ready to welcome you"

  • Denice E. Moewes September 18, 2020 (5:57 pm)
    Reply

    This is fantastic. I love WSB. Please support them of you can.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.