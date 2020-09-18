BIZNOTE: West Seattle Bowl ready to welcome you

What’s missing in the lanes at West Seattle Bowl? You! lf you heard bowling was only open to league play – WS Bowl actually has a “club” you can join, which allows you to come in and play (2 bowlers maximum per lane). The bowling center explains:

In collaboration with the Governor’s office and Department of Health, the bowling industry in Washington has developed protocols which have allowed us to be open in Phase 2 & 3.

We are allowed to be open for club/league play and practice – see our VIB/Starter Clubs page under the Leagues tab for more details on how you can easily become a Club member.

-Masks must be worn at all times (without exception).

-6′ social distancing must be maintained everywhere in the center.

-The most noticeable change will be a limitation of 2 bowlers per lane maximum, as well as restrictions against movement throughout the center, with no spectators allowed.