West Seattle, Washington

21 Thursday

40℉

UPDATE: Power outage in south West Seattle, White Center

January 21, 2021 7:11 am
|      8 COMMENTS
 |   Utilities | West Seattle news

7:11 AM: Thanks for the texts. More than 3,700 homes and businesses have lost power, including Westwood, South Delridge, and White Center. No hint yet of the cause. Updates to come.

7:28 AM: No indication yet what caused this. Note that the outage zone includes parts of Roxbury and 16th SW, both arterials, with signals, so if you travel through an intersection that’s affected, it’s a four-way stop. Also remember that SCL’s restoration estimates are just guesses. (Added: The latest guess has already changed dramatically, from 2 pm to 8:54 am.)

7:51 AM: We have one report that power’s back. The SCL map lags so we won’t get the full picture for a bit.

8:01 AM: Map shows one pocket remains, almost 400 customers in the Greenbridge area.

8 Replies to "UPDATE: Power outage in south West Seattle, White Center"

  • KayK January 21, 2021 (7:22 am)
    Anyone know if the stoplight at 8th & Roxbury is effected?

    • EdSane January 21, 2021 (7:35 am)
      8 & Roxbury is powered. Outage is next signal west of.

  • Mike January 21, 2021 (7:35 am)
    Anybody know if the traffic signal at 8th SW and SW Roxbury is operating? The outage map has it right on the cusp of the outage. 

  • AMD January 21, 2021 (7:49 am)
    Power is back on!

  • Omri January 21, 2021 (7:52 am)
    Power just came back on at the top edge of the outage map.

  • miws January 21, 2021 (7:54 am)
    Back on, 9000 blk 16th SW! —Mike

  • Jbliss January 21, 2021 (7:55 am)
    Power is back on our block. 10th and Barton.

  • Lola January 21, 2021 (7:55 am)
    All of White Center is out.  No street light it was dark all the way to about 8th on Roxbury. This was about 7:10 AM this morning. 

    Mike yes the light at 8th was working when I went thru. Everything else was dark going back towards WC.

