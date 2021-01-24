GRATITUDE: ‘Together we are all doing good in the world’

Today’s donation drive – for food and other essentials – at Alki UCC wasn’t even over yet, when volunteers took that photo of a roomful of what they’d received! The church’s outreach and social justice leader Cinda Stenger calls it “magical and wonderful … an unprecedented response,” more than any of their previous one-day drives. She adds, “Alki UCC thanks our wonderful neighbors for being so caring. We provide mutual aid with the Westside Interfaith Network, partner with the WS Clothesline, and enjoy being a conduit for West Seattle people to give to others in an easy and accessible way. We really appreciate your support … Together we are all doing good in the world!”