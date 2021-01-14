West Seattle, Washington

15 Friday

45℉

FOLLOWUP: Hundreds in west Admiral get their power back

January 14, 2021 7:02 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Utilities | West Seattle news

Going on 44 hours since the first outages caused by Tuesday night’s windstorm, the biggest remaining pocket finally got power back tonight. We took that photo of a Seattle City Light crew working near 49th/Waite just after dusk tonight; the outage map shows the longrunning 300+-customer pocket in that area has had power restored. The map still shows more than 20 spot outages remaining around West Seattle – most affecting one or two customers. Around the SCL service area, 1,000+ customers are still out, down from what the utility says was a peak of 74,000 customers.

Share This

No Replies to "FOLLOWUP: Hundreds in west Admiral get their power back"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.