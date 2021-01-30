UPDATE: Emergency response on Harbor Island

6:18 PM: If you’re in east-facing West Seattle, you might be wondering about this emergency response on Harbor Island:

Massive emergency response near the West side of Harbor Island. Any info @westseattleblog? pic.twitter.com/0zwGuzPsym — Kevin Freitas (@kevinfreitas) January 31, 2021

It’s described as a driver hitting a utility pole near 16th SW/SW Lander – the sizable response was required because the driver was reported to be trapped. No other details yet.

6:26 PM: SFD says the person was “safely extricated” and is being taken to a hospital.