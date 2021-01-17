West Seattle, Washington

DEVELOPMENT: 6-house cluster in South Delridge gets key approval

January 17, 2021 10:57 am
(King County Assessor’s Office photo)

South Delridge continues to be a redevelopment hot spot. One year ago, we noted a project proposed for 9020 15th SW [map] – six 2-story houses, with offstreet parking for six vehicles, replacing the house shown above. The site is 13,000+ square feet, zoned Residential Small Lot, which allows one unit for every 2,000 square feet. The plan now has city land-use approval, which means an appeal period is open, deadline January 25th, as explained by this notice.

  • John W January 17, 2021 (11:37 am)
    Judging from the Google Map link, this appears to be an excellent location and  infill opportunity.

