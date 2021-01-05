CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Suspect charged in North Shorewood shooting, crash

(WSB photo, December 7th)

Back on December 7th, we reported on a chaotic incident involving gunfire and a crash in North Shorewood. Today, we learned a suspect has been charged. 19-year-old Naquan L. Mapp is charged with three counts of first-degree assault and one count of reckless endangerment. He is not yet in custody but a half-million-dollar warrant is out for his arrest. The charging documents say the incident started around 2:45 that afternoon, when three teens saw Mapp at a gas station on Roxbury. Driving a white BMW, he followed the teens, who were in a blue Corolla, after they left. When they rolled down the window to ask why, investigators say, he shot at them. Trying to get away, they continued to the intersection of 26th SW/SW 107th, where the Corolla’s driver hit a minivan and then a pole, causing the van to spin around and hit another car. The charging documents say Mapp was still following them and that he pulled up along the teens’ car after the crash and shot into it at least 13 times, hitting one of them in the leg and arm, before driving off. A passing car was hit by gunfire, too. Meantime, two people involved in the crash – one in the Corolla, one in the minivan – suffered head injuries. With the help of surveillance video, detectives say, they discovered the white BMW had been stolen from Kent almost two weeks earlier. Police found it abandoned late that night at Westcrest Park. Investigators identified Mapp with the help of two of the teens who had been in the Corolla – one of whom may have had some kind of “beef” with him – and charges were filed just before Christmas. Records show no prior criminal history. Side note: Though deputies said on the day of the incident that the Corolla also was a stolen car, that’s not mentioned in the charging papers at all.