CORONAVIRUS: Thursday 1/7/21 roundup

Tonight’s virus-crisis update:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: The Public Health daily-summary dashboard did not post a 12/31 daily update, so we don’t have the week-ago numbers, only today’s cumulative totals:

*66,486 people have tested positive, 855 more than yesterday’s total

*1,132 people have died, 15 more than yesterday’s total

*4,377 people have been hospitalized, 37 more than yesterday’s total

*765,546 people have been tested, 2,240 more than yesterday’s total

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 88 million cases worldwide, 21.5 million of them in the U.S. See the nation-by-nation breakout here.

HOW THE PANDEMIC HAS CHANGED LIVES: King County has published results of a survey done lqte in the summer.

NEED FOOD? 2-5 pm tomorrow at Food Lifeline (815 S. 96th) HQ, emergency food boxes are available.

GOT PHOTOS/TIPS? 206-293-6302, text or voice, or westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!