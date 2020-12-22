WEST SEATTLE TUESDAY: Here’s what’s up

(Christmas pony? Photo by Jerry Simmons)

A few notes for the rest of today/tonight:

SHOPPING: See our Holiday Guide for spotlighted shops, as well as a list of local independent businesses offering online shopping (many with curbside pickup and/or delivery).

DEMONSTRATE FOR RACIAL JUSTICE: The weekly announcement from Scott @ Puget Ridge Cohousing:

Black Lives Matter sign waving Tuesday Dec 22, 4 to 6 pm, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden Thursday Dec 24, 4 to 6 pm, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden [Xmas Eve–we may end early if traffic very light] Come show support for BLM and ending systemic racism. Hold signs, meet neighbors and stand for racial justice. Scott at PR Cohousing, endorsed by Hate-Free Delridge. Signs available.

LAMENTATION LIBERATION: Happening outside Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds):

Due to harsh weather conditions, the Winter 2020 Solstice Lamentation Liberation has been rescheduled for Tuesday, December 22 from 4:30 to 5:30 pm in the church’s front courtyard. Alki UCC invites our friends and neighbors to write down your 2020 Lamentations and General Complaints Against the Universe on paper and join us to watch them go up in smoke in our 2020 Lamentation Fire. Let’s release 2020 from its grip upon us, and look to longer, brighter days ahead. Burning of the lamentations will start at about 4:30 pm, continuing until the fire burns out. Self-serve cider mix packets will be offered for at home enjoyment. Please bring a non-perishable food item for the White Center Food Bank. The church is also sponsoring a family with a single dad with 10 kids that need winter jackets, so please bring a child’s jacket if you have one to donate.

ENDOLYNE JOE’S: As announced last Friday, the Fauntleroy restaurant is temporarily closing TFN after tonight. Open for takeout 11 am-8 pm. (9261 45th SW)