BIZNOTE: Endolyne Joe’s temporarily closing, until ‘this nightmare is at least close to over’

December 18, 2020 1:57 pm
Endolyne Joe’s in Fauntleroy is temporarily closing, until indoor sit-down dining is back again. Libby Bills from Chow Foods, which owns the restaurant, tells WSB, “Endolyne Joe’s is temporarily suspending service. We tried to make a go of the curbside/delivery services that we have been offering for the last several months, but we are at a point that we need to preserve enough capital to re-open when this nightmare is at least close to over.” Joe’s general manager Jeff Andrew adds, “We did not come to this decision easily and want to thank the West Seattle community for all their support. We look forward to having our West Seattle family back in our restaurant enjoying our food and drink the way it was meant to be enjoyed.” (added) The restaurant’s last day for now will be Tuesday (December 22nd).

7 Replies to "BIZNOTE: Endolyne Joe's temporarily closing, until 'this nightmare is at least close to over'"

  • Michael Waldo December 18, 2020 (2:07 pm)
    dang – we have gone there every weekend for great takeout as it is the closest restaurant to  our house and we love their food.

  • Eat Out This Weekend! December 18, 2020 (2:12 pm)
    Hey, I heard Joe’s is still open through the end of business on Tuesday 12/22.  This means we can still show our Love and eat Delicious scratch made food through pick-up &/or delivery until 8pm next Tuesday night!!  Let’s show Joe’s our LOVE! Breakfast burrito, lamb burger, Moroccan pot pie, fried chicken or the best pork chop you’ve ever eaten anyone?! Let’s eat out this weekend!❗️

    • WSB December 18, 2020 (2:26 pm)
      Thanks, I forgot to add the important detail that they’re open a few more days, amending.

  • Alex December 18, 2020 (2:21 pm)
    So sorry to see this.  Besides being a great place to eat, Endolyne Joe’s was very involved with the neighborhood.   It hosted the Fauntleroy Fall Festival Raffle and donated a hefty percentage of that days restaurant sales to the Festival.   They would give up tables in the back for volunteers to fold and label the Fauntleroy Community Association’s newsletter.   “Nightmare” is the perfect word to describe the economic impact of Covid.   My sympathies to Chow Foods and their employees.

  • Thank you WS! December 18, 2020 (2:29 pm)
    I’m an employee of Endolyne Joe’s. I was told our restaurant is still open for food and beverage orders through the end of business on Tuesday 12/22. So if you have a hankering for some delicious, made from scratch favorites, give us a call (or order online @endolynejoes.com). We’d love to bring to your car or doorstep a breakfast burrito, lamb burger, Moroccan pot pie, fried chicken & waffles, or the best pork chop you’ve ever had (with a secret rub!), or anything else you want for the next 4 days, 11am-8pm! Don’t forget a slice of key lime pie and a cocktail, or bottle of wine. Thank you for all your love West Seattle! We have survived until now because of YOU, and we will reopen to dine-in guests when things get better because of YOU. 🙏🏽

    • WSB December 18, 2020 (2:32 pm)
      As noted, I have amended. Their messaging is a little mixed but one of the two notes we received from the company and restaurant this afternoon did mention 12/22, so I’ve added that above.

