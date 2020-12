From Nick & Paula:

We had a silver & blue 1997 Chevrolet Tahoe LS stolen from the Alaska Junction QFC parking garage. Stolen at 10 pm on 12/28. Plate: AYN6951

Police are also searching for a silver older-model Acura sedan, tinted windows, sunroof, front-end damage. This vehicle was seen on camera and is suspected to be involved in the theft. Please call 911 if either is seen. Incident #2020-355968