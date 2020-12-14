West Seattle, Washington

14 Monday

WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: Stabilization milestone near

December 14, 2020 2:58 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 West Seattle Bridge Safety Project | West Seattle news

The two movable work platforms attached to the West Seattle Bridge could be brought down before Christmas. That’s part of today’s weekly SDOT update on ongoing bridge-related work. Lowering the platforms back down onto a barge will mark the end of what SDOT refers to as “Phase 1 Stabilization” – primarily involving carbon-fiber wrapping and strengthening with steel cables (“post-tensioning”). Contractor Kraemer North America is also wrapping up work on replacing the damaged bearings at Pier 18 (in this case, “pier” refers to a bridge support). The stabilization work had to be done first regardless of whether a repair or replace pathway was pursued; next comes repair design and contractor selection.

On the low bridge, installment of the new enforcement cameras is complete; SDOT tells us, “We are planning on testing the new system through December, and expect to begin issuing notices for unauthorized bridge usage in early 2021.”

2 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: Stabilization milestone near"

  • Derek December 14, 2020 (3:00 pm)
    Should have been done in June

  • AB83 December 14, 2020 (3:25 pm)
    Oh……………. that’s why It took 45 minutes to get off of Harbor Island today The people going down onto Harbor Island in hopes that they can cheat and cut Across the lower bridge should be stopped and issued tickets just for being down on Harbor Island with no business being down there…..This is ridiculous

