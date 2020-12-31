TONIGHT’S LIGHTS: Fauntlee Hills, for the finale

We started this season of spotlighting West Seattle Christmas lights with a home in Fauntlee Hills … so tonight for the final night we went back to that neighborhood, which might be the peninsula’s closest thing to a “Candy Cane Lane.” We found this house on SW Concord, between 40th and 41st [vicinity map].

Whether you’re taking your lights down soon or keeping them up, thanks to everybody for making the season bright.

And thanks to everyone who sent tips and photos. Coverage from this season and previous years can be seen by scrolling through this WSB archive.