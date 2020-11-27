WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Hillside happiness ‘in full display mode’

(WSB photos)

As noted in our West Seattle Holiday Guide, we’re spotlighting lights again this year. We noticed while out this evening that many have theirs up already – from houses’ yards to apartments’ balconies – not surprisingly (today’s dry weather might have helped). We’ve already received a few spotlight suggestions, including this announcement from Ken Arkills:

“The Arkills home on the corner of 39th Ave SW and SW Trenton in Fauntlee Hills is in full display mode. The response from the children and parents and those walking and driving by has been incredible and has touched our hearts as we see their smiles and hear their words of appreciation during such difficult times. With all the challenges in 2020. we knew we had to turn up the electricity here and deliver for our Community. … We are on a corner off the beaten path and folks are able to walk or drive by and enjoy the display from many vantage points and still maintain social distancing and they do.”

Lots of cheery characters – some animation, too. Here’s a map.

If you have – or know of – decorations/lights to share, let us know! Photos welcome but not required; we’ll be out with our camera many nights. westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!