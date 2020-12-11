ROAD/BRIDGE WORK, TRAFFIC, TRANSIT: Friday 12/11 watch

6:16 AM: It’s Friday, December 11th, the 263rd morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

SPEAKING OF BRIDGES

Low Bridge: Camera installation continues today, which could mean lane closures, though SDOT says none were required Thursday.

Terminal 5 Bridge: The Port is live-load testing, continuing today. This weekend, that will affect part of West Marginal Way. Details, with maps and times, are here.

OTHER ROAD (ETC.) WORK

Delridge project: Here’s what’s happening this week.

TRANSIT

Metro – Regular schedule.

Water Taxi – Regular schedule.

CHECK TRAFFIC BEFORE YOU GO

West Marginal Way/Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Restricted-daytime-access (open to all 9 pm-5 am) low bridge (note: camera ticketing will NOT start today):

The main detour route across the Duwamish River, the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) . Here are two cameras:

The other major bridge across the river – the South Park Bridge (map) – see the closure advisory above. Here’s the nearest camera:

Going through South Park? Don’t speed. (Same goes for the other detour-route neighborhoods, like Highland Park, Riverview, and South Delridge.)

Checking for bridges’ marine-traffic openings? See the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

You can see all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.