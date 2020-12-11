ROAD/BRIDGE WORK, TRAFFIC, TRANSIT: Friday 12/11 watch

6:16 AM: It’s Friday, December 11th, the 263rd morning without the West Seattle Bridge.
SPEAKING OF BRIDGES
Low Bridge: Camera installation continues today, which could mean lane closures, though SDOT says none were required Thursday.
Terminal 5 Bridge: The Port is live-load testing, continuing today. This weekend, that will affect part of West Marginal Way. Details, with maps and times, are here.
OTHER ROAD (ETC.) WORK
Delridge project: Here’s what’s happening this week.
TRANSIT
Metro – Regular schedule.
Water Taxi – Regular schedule.
CHECK TRAFFIC BEFORE YOU GO
West Marginal Way/Highland Park Way:
Highland Park Way/Holden:
The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):
Restricted-daytime-access (open to all 9 pm-5 am) low bridge (note: camera ticketing will NOT start today):
The main detour route across the Duwamish River, the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) . Here are two cameras:
The other major bridge across the river – the South Park Bridge (map) – see the closure advisory above. Here’s the nearest camera:
Going through South Park? Don’t speed. (Same goes for the other detour-route neighborhoods, like Highland Park, Riverview, and South Delridge.)
Checking for bridges’ marine-traffic openings? See the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.
You can see all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.
Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.
